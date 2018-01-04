The Redhawks open conference play with three straight home games.

The Seattle University men’s basketball team has just finished its most successful nonconference slate since the team returned to Division I in 2009, but you’ll be disappointed if you’re looking for any bold predictions from coach Jim Hayford as the team enters Western Athletic Conference play.

“I refuse to get into any mode other than ‘Let’s just be the best team we can be each week,’ ” said Hayford, in his first season at Seattle U after six at Eastern Washington.

That’s not to say that Hayford isn’t happy with his team’s 11-6 record.

Saturday Grand Canyon @ Seattle U men, 7 p.m., KeyArena

“When I looked at the schedule, I had hoped maybe we could make magic and beat one of those Pac-12 schools (Washington and California), but it didn’t happen,” he said. “But the bigger picture, I would have been overwhelmingly happy and surprised if you’d told me in April, with the hand we were dealt, that we would be 11-6.

“Once we got them all here, and it was Nov. 1, I thought we’re going to have a chance to be in every game,” he said. “We took our lumps and got better and now we’ve won nine of the last 11, and it’s awesome.”

It’s not surprising it took the team a while to jell. The team’s five starters played for four different teams last year. Leading scorer Matej Kevas was Seattle U’s top reserve last season, and starting center Aaron Menzies was a starter last year until he missed the second half of the season with injuries.

They have been joined in the starting lineup by three graduate transfers, players who were eligible to play immediately because they had graduated from their previous schools. The additions of Jordan Hill (Wisconsin), Josh Hearlihy (Vermont) and Richaud Gittens (Weber State) allowed Hayford to fill holes and for the team to be competitive immediately.

“It’s blending,” Hayford said. “We’ve got five guys starting who are averaging in double figures.”

Still, even with the team rolling, Hayford said there are big challenges ahead, because the WAC is greatly improved.

The WAC is ranked No. 15 among 32 conferences in the NCAA’s RPI rankings and No. 15 in Ken Pomeroy’s rankings. Two years ago, the WAC was No. 31 in the Pomeroy rankings.

Defending WAC champion New Mexico State (12-3) defeated then-No. 6 Miami late last month and is No. 38 in the RPI rankings. Utah Valley (11-5), which led Kentucky by nine at halftime in Lexington before losing by 10, is No. 77. Seattle U is fourth-best in the league at No. 214.

“New Mexico State and Grand Canyon are two very good mid-major teams, and Utah Valley has shown they have grit,” Hayford said. “It’s not just coach-speak. The top of the WAC is pretty darn good.”

The Redhawks open conference play with three straight home games, hosting Chicago State and Missouri-Kansas City next week. But Hayford doesn’t want his team to face undue pressure. Saturday’s game could be the toughest of the three. Grand Canyon (10-5) was second in the WAC the past two seasons and is eligible for the first time for the NCAA tournament. The Antelopes are coming off a 62-58 loss at Illinois.

“I am trying to keep my guys from thinking have-to,” Hayford said. “I want them in a mentality of get-to. Let’s try to win every game and be playing our best when the WAC tournament comes. I want to keep focusing on getting good and having fun, because the years will come when there is pressure and we need to win.”

Hayford knows what his team needs to work on for it to contend for a conference title.

“If you dig into the analytics, we are at the top offensively, but out of eight teams, we are either sixth or seventh defensively,” he said. “Championship teams don’t just rely on outscoring their opponents, they also figure out a way to stop them. That’s the area of big growth for his team.”