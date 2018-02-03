She nearly had a triple-double and hit the game winner with three seconds remaining in a 77-75 win at Utah Valley.
Alexis Montgomery’s jumper with three seconds remaining lifted the Seattle U women to a 77-75 Western Athletic Conference victory against Utah Valley on Saturday in Orem, Utah.
The Wolverines erased an eight-point deficit over the final four minutes of the game and tied it at 75 with 17 seconds remaining on a pair of free throws by Jordan Holland.
Montgomery nearly had a triple-double with 15 points, 12 assists and nine rebounds for the Redhawks (11-11, 5-2 WAC). She also had three blocks.
Ashlyn Lewey had 19 points for Seattle U, and Kallin Spiller added 17 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks.
Holland led Utah Valley (9-13, 3-4) with 20 points and nine rebounds.
Seattle U returns home to host Missouri-Kansas City on Thursday at 6 p.m.
