he Seattle University women’s basketball team lost its season opener 74-69 to Idaho State on Friday night despite Alexis Montgomery scoring a career-high 31 points at the Connolly Complex.

“When you’re young, you’re going to make mistakes,” said SU coach Suzy Barcomb. “We have to play better. We can’t rely on Alexis to score 31 points every night.”

Seattle U hosts Hawaii on Sunday at 1 p.m. at the Connolly Complex.