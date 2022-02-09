Seattle University junior basketball star Riley Grigsby called his father, Al, last year about a possible opening on the Seattle U coaching staff, wondering if his dad was interested.

“I said no,” said Al Grigsby, one of four California men’s basketball players to have their number retired. “I just matter-of-factly said I wasn’t interested.”

A week later, Riley called his father again to tell him that then-coach Jim Hayford was going to call him about the job.

Soon, after much prodding from Riley and Al’s wife, Ruth, he left his sales job with a pharmaceutical company in San Jose, California, to become assistant to the head coach at Seattle U.

“They double teamed me,” Al joked about his wife and his son.

Said Riley: “My mom and I, and my sister, we knew that he wanted to be in basketball for many years but he had always been like, ‘No, no, no.’ So when this opening came, we said, ‘Go do it.’ “

Advertising

It certainly has worked out. Seattle University is off to its best start in decades at 17-6 and is in second place in the WAC at 8-2. The Redhawks are coming off back-to-back road losses at Grand Canyon and New Mexico State and look to rebound with home games Thursday against Texas Rio Grande Valley at Climate Pledge Arena and Saturday against Lamar at the Redhawk Center.

Riley Grigsby, a 6-6 guard/forward, was second in the WAC in scoring last season (17.8 points per game) and is averaging 13.1 points per game this season. Al is working with the team’s big men.

Chris Victor, who became Seattle U’s interim coach when Hayford resigned at the start of the season over the alleged use of a racial slur, said Al has had a visible positive impact on the big men, “but his experience from his playing days has helped everyone in the program.”

Al, a 6-foot-9 power forward, played six seasons for California after joining the team as a highly touted recruit. He was a solid player for the Golden Bears, and became one of the most popular players in the history of the program.

He started as a freshman in 1991-92 and the next season, he helped the Jason Kidd-led Bears reach the Sweet 16. But then came three injury plagued seasons. Surgeries on his ankle, back, buttocks and two on his knees limited him to 19 total games during those three seasons.

He requested, and received, an additional medical redshirt season. He helped lead Cal back to the Sweet 16 in his final season, and is the only Cal player since 1960 to play in the Sweet 16 twice.

Advertising

As a testament to how beloved Grigsby was, the school surprised him by retiring his number 4 on his senior night, joining Kevin Johnson as the only Cal players to have their numbers retired (Kidd and Darrall Imhoff have since joined that list).

Grigsby had career averages of 8.4 points and 5.5 rebounds, not the numbers you would expect from a player who has his number retired.

“Coming in, I was one of those guys that was supposed to have those numbers, but sometimes injuries derail that,” he said. ‘”For me, it was about making sure I gave myself an opportunity to come back and play (for a sixth season). To have that opportunity and then to have the number retired, I immediately understood that they appreciated my hard work and my dedication to the team. And they appreciated who I am as a person.”

Al played several seasons professionally in Japan before retiring.

He then was an assistant coach for the Mission College (Santa Clara, California) women’s team in 2004-05 and was an assistant for the Gavilan College (Gilroy, California) men in 2006-07. He also spent many years coaching AAU basketball, where one of his players was Riley.

“He would get on me for the little stuff — not rebounding or not running a play right — because he knew I had the skills,” Riley said of being coached by his dad.

Al, who played almost exclusively inside, made sure Riley got a chance to play every position, which has made him very versatile. Al said that has made Riley a better player than himself skill-wise.

Advertising

Al also made sure he didn’t talk much about his career to Riley.

“When I figured out he was going to be a pretty good player, I made the decision not to intrude on his basketball life with my basketball life and basically let him grow and become the player he was going to become,” Al said. “Some of my friends would talk about it with him, but I didn’t want it to come from me because I wanted him to carve his own identity.”

Before accepting the job at Seattle U, Al also wanted to make sure he would not intrude on Riley’s life in any way. The two see each other about once a week outside of basketball.

Riley said before the season they had a deal that they would not talk about basketball away from school. That didn’t last long.

“No, hell no. We talk about it,” Al said, laughing. “I’m a coach, and coaches coach.”

Not that Riley minds much. Both seem genuinely happy with how it is working out.

Sponsored

“We’re having a good time,” Al said.

Al said he wants to continue coaching. Riley, who can play a fifth season next year because of the extra year of eligibility because of the pandemic, said he might come back.

But for now, the two are focused on this season.

Riley wants to be more consistent, having had seven games with 17 or more points and four games with five points or fewer.

He would love to join his father when it comes to knowing what it’s like to play in an NCAA tournament.

“It would mean a lot. That is the goal every year, trying to get to the tournament,” Riley said. “You watch it on TV, you see it on video and you want to be in it. That’s my goal.”