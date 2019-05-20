Seattle University is moving away from the swoosh and adding stripes.

The university and Adidas have agreed to a seven-year deal in which Adidas will become the official athletic apparel, footwear and accessory brand of the Redhawks. The change begins July 1, 2019 and runs through the 2026 season.

“Seattle University is excited to enter a new era of partnership, brand alignment and exposure with Adidas,” Seattle U Director of Athletics Shaney Fink said in a news release. “As we explored potential partnerships, it became clear that Adidas’ global brand significance, sustainability efforts, innovation and quality complement our vision and mission at Seattle U.

“This partnership will create additional resources to support our student-athletes’ competitive success and build a foundation as we enhance our branding efforts at the local, regional, national and international levels.”

Last spring, Adidas also became the official apparel provider for UW, agreeing to a 10-year, $120 million deal. That change also starts July 1.