He had 21 points, 15 rebounds and five blocks and scored the go-ahead bucket in OT as the Redhawks won 78-76.
EDINBURG, Texas — Aaron Menzies scored 21 points with 15 rebounds and made the go-ahead jump shot with 2:03 left in overtime and Seattle beat UT Rio Grande Valley 78-76 on Saturday night.
Menzies’ jumper made it 78-76 after Terry Winn tied it 30 seconds earlier with a pair of free throws. The Vaqueros missed their last six shots. Morgan Means made 1 of 2 free throws with four seconds left and Lew Stallworth missed a chance to tie it at the buzzer.
Matej Kavas sank three free throws with 4:46 left in regulation and Seattle (14-8, 3-2 Western Athletic Conference) led 67-62. Dan Kimasa scored a layup and Nick Dixon made 2 of 4 free throws to reduce UTRGV’s deficit to 67-66.
Richaud Gittens’ layup moved Seattle’s lead to three before Dixon made a pair of free throws. Stallworth made a three-pointer for a 71-69 Vaqueros lead before Menzies, who also had five blocks, tied it with a layup with 29 seconds to play. Stallworth missed a three with two seconds left to force overtime.
Kavas scored 19 points and Jordan Hill scored 16 for the Hawks, who shot 47.5 from the field and 43.5 percent from three-point range.
Greg Bowie led UTRGV (10-11, 2-3) with 18 points, Dixon scored 17 and Moe McDonald finished with 10.
The Redhawks return home Friday for a game against CSU Bakersfield at KeyArena. Then they’re off for a week before hosting Utah Valley on Feb. 3.
