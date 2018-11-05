Seattle U comes into the game on a roll, having gone 7-0-1 in its past eight games. The Redhawks are confident, despite the tall task ahead.

There was no time for suspense to build.

Monday’s selection party at the O’Brien Center drew a packed house eager to see who the Seattle University women’s soccer team would play in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

The answer came within seconds. After the show started with an announcement that undefeated Stanford was the No. 1 overall seed, then came the announcement of the Cardinal’s first-round opponent: Seattle U, playing in its fourth NCAA tournament in the past seven years.

While no one outside of Seattle U will be giving the Redhawks much of a chance of pulling off a monumental upset Friday night at Stanford, Seattle U is 7-0-1 in its past eight games. The Redhawks (10-7-1) won the Western Athletic Conference tournament Sunday, and are a confident team. Playing the top team in the country isn’t going to change that.

“I am excited about it,” Seattle U coach Julie Woodward said of playing No. 1 Stanford (17-0-2). “I think it is such a great opportunity for my players and our program. If you’re a competitor, and if you’re an athlete, you look forward to the moments where you are able to play the best.”

Junior Jessie Ray from Portland leads the Redhawks in goals (eight) and assists (seven) despite missing six games early in the season with an injury. The Redhawks were 3-7-2 before going on the late-season run, helped by Ray’s return to health. They were 6-1-1 in the WAC in the regular season, a half-game behind Missouri-Kansas City.

“We were facing a lot of adversity the first half of the season,” said Ray, a cell and molecular biology major with a 3.89 grade-point average. “As soon as conference season came around, we came together and it was our time to reset. We pressed that button and everyone committed fully to restarting and coming together, and we made it happen. We were able to shut down teams.”

It helped that freshman Ariana Romero was doing such a good job protecting the net. She was named MVP of the WAC tournament, and made four saves in the Redhawks’ 1-0 win over Missouri-Kansas City. Romero is from Hercules, Calif., less than an hour from Stanford, and has friends playing for the Cardinal. She does not sound intimidated.

“I am super excited to play Stanford, and they are very good competition, but I think my team can rise to the situation and I think we have a good chance,” said Romero, who expects to have friends and family members at the 7 p.m. game. “We have nothing to lose, and we have enough potential to go there and win.”

Woodward said being such a big underdog might help her team.

“It takes a little bit of pressure off them, and hopefully they are excited for this opportunity,” she said.

Woodward is in her 22nd season as Seattle U’s coach, and she said this team is unique.

“We have a lot of great players, but our strength is that we are a team,” she said. “There is not any one individual that has taken over and won games for us. It’s been a consistent team effort, which has made it hard for teams to play us.”