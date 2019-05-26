GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A men’s varsity four rowing team from Seattle University captured first place in the American Collegiate Rowing Association finals Sunday.

The club team at Seattle U, coached by Nichole Martin, took first in 6 minutes, 55.630 seconds. George Mason was second in 6:59.288, followed by Washington University of St. Louis (7:02.955), Virginia Tech (7:05.266), Clemson (7:11.405), Michigan (7:14.361) and Washington State (7:18.358).

Carson Huseby of SU took fifth in the single-scull men’s B final in 8:20.135. Notre Dame’s Michael Erdenberger won in 8:11.746.

RUGBY

• The Seattle Seawolves (10-4-1) scored the only points of the second half to forge a 27-27 tie with Utah (2-11-2) in Major League Rugby in Tukwila. The Seawolves were down 10 points at halftime, but got a try from Shalom Suniula, a conversion from Brock Staller and then a penalty kick by Staller with three minutes left that tied the game. The Seawolves are in a four-way tie for second in the standings.