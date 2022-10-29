Kacey LaBoda scored twice as the Seattle U women’s soccer team clinched second place in the Western Athletic Conference with a 4-1 win against Southern Utah at Interbay Stadium on Saturday.
Caroline Penner and Monique Nagel also scored as the Redhawks (11-5-3, 8-1-2 WAC) wrapped up the regular season with senior day.
“I think the way the team played today was a testament to our seniors,” Seattle U coach Julie Woodward said. “We scored some great goals and I thought LaBoda had a tremendous game for us.”
Emily Reddish scored in the 85th minute for the Wolverines (9-6-2, 4-5-2).
The Redhawks take the No. 2 seed into this week’s WAC tournament.
Hockey
• Jared Davidson scored as the Seattle Thunderbirds fell 4-1 on the road against the Prince George Cougars, team’s first loss after a 9-0 start.
• Austin Roest, who also had an assist, scored the game winner at 14:49 in the third period as Everett Silvertips won on the road, beating the Regina Pats 3-2.
soccer
• AJ Depinto scored in the 11th minute as the Seattle Pacific women (11-5-2, 9-4-1 GNAC) handed visiting Northwest Nazarene (11-3-4, 9-2-3) a 1-0 loss.
• Owen Gortner scored twice as as the Seattle Pacific men (5-5-6, 4-2-3 GNAC) handed visiting Western Washington (11-3-3, 7-3-0)a 2-1 loss.
Volleyball
• Lauren McCabe had six kills, four blocks and two aces as Seattle U (4-14, 0-10 WAC) lost 25-14, 25-13, 25-20 on the road to Tarleton State (12-14, 4-7).
• Hannah Hair had nine kills and four blocks as Seattle Pacific (11-12, 9-6 GNAC) won 25-20, 25-19, 25-23 on the road against Western Oregon (9-13, 5-9).
Rowing
• The Washington State women capped off the fall with a win in the first varsity four at the Head of the American in Gold River, California.
