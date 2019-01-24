Freshman Courtney Murphy sets a SU Division I record with 33 points in 90-54 rout of Chicago State.
Courtney Murphy set a Seattle U Division I record with 33 points and the Redhawks ended an 0-18 start to the season with a 90-54 rout of Chicago State in a WAC women’s basketball game Thursday at Redhawk Center.
The Redhawks (1-18, 1-5) jumped to a 27-0 lead.
“I’m so happy for this team and their willingness to continue to show up and compete,” SU coach Suzy Barcomb said. “We unleashed our frustration and the emotion we started the game with was electric.”
Murphy, a freshman from Sunshine Coast, Australia, finished 10 of 18 from the field, including five three-pointers.
Chicago State (1-17, 1-4) had entered with only one victory, a 50-48 buzzer-beater against Grand Canyon.
