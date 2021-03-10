LAS VEGAS — The New Mexico State women’s basketball team held Seattle U to just 27% shooting and led wire-to-wire to advance to the Western Athletic Conference semifinals with a 56-46 win over the Redhawks on Wednesday afternoon at the Orleans Arena.

Seattle U finishes its season 11-14.

Irena Korolenko matched a career high with 15 points for the Redhawks. McKenzi Williams had 10 points and Hailey Vice-Neat grabbed eight rebounds.

New Mexico State (9-11) started the game well, building a 15-6 lead by the end of the first quarter before eventually extending it to 21-10 early in the second. However, the Redhawks closed the half on an 11-4 run to trim the lead to 25-21 at the break. The Aggies outrebounded Seattle U 24-13 in the first half.

The Redhawks then drilled a three out of the half to make it a one-point Aggie lead, 25-24, before Shania Harper sparked a 15-6 Aggie run that pushed the lead to 40-30 with 2:34 to play in the third. Seattle closed to 41-35 after three quarters.

The game slowed considerably in the fourth quarter. The Redhawks then closed the gap to 45-43, forcing an Aggie timeout with three minutes to play. The Aggies finished on an 11-3 run.

Three Aggies scored in double figures, led by Las Vegas native Harper who posted career highs in both points (15) and rebounds (13) for her second-career double-double. Aaliyah Prince had 12 points and eight rebounds and Soufia Inoussa scored 11.

Cal men cruise past Stanford in Pac-12 tournament opener LAS VEGAS — Matt Bradley scored 19 points off the bench and reserve Ryan Betley scored 13 and No. 11 seed California never trailed beating sixth-seeded Stanford 76-58 in the first round of the Pac-12 Conference tournament.

Bradley and Betley combined to shoot 11 for 16.



Cal also sent Stanford home in the first round of last year’s tournament with a 63-51 win before the tournament was canceled due to COVID-19.



Cal (9-19) entered the tournament with just one win in its final 12 games. Wednesday’s win sends Cal into a potentially compelling Thursday quarterfinal matchup against No. 3 seed Colorado, the lone team Cal beat in its last 12 regular-season games.



Jaiden Delaire led Stanford with 14 points. Michael O’Connell and Oscar da Silva each scored 12.

Oklahoma men hold off Iowa State KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Austin Reaves scored 11 of his 21 points in the closing minutes, helping No. 25 Oklahoma answer Iowa State’s late run and hold on for in a 79-73 victory in the opening round of the Big 12 tournament.

De’Vion Harmon added 18 points and Elijah Harkless had 12 for No. 7 seed Oklahoma (15-9), which had a 19-point lead cut to 75-71 in the closing seconds before Reaves sealed an important win for its NCAA tournament hopes at the foul line.

The Sooners, who had lost four straight, will play No. 11 Kansas for a spot in the semifinals Thursday night.

Rasir Bolton scored 18 points and Jalen Coleman-Lands had 14 for the No. 10 seed Cyclones (2-22).

Note

• All a team needs to play in this year’s NCAA tournament is five healthy players. How about a coach? The NCAA will get back to you on that.

The fluid nature of a March Madness played amid the coronavirus pandemic was spelled out Wednesday, hours before the NCAA selection committee began meeting to hash out a 68-team bracket that could remain in flux up until the games tip off next week.

In explaining a number of contingencies that could come into play if teams are exposed to COVID-19, NCAA senior VP of basketball Dan Gavitt said that as long as a team has five healthy players, it’s good to go. And if that team’s coaching staff gets decimated by the coronavirus?

“Honestly, it’s probably something we should talk about as a committee,” he said.