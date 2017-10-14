The Redhawks are 9-0 against the Cougars

Rachel Stark had 14 kills as Seattle U remained perfect against Chicago State, winning the Western Athletic Conference match in Chicago on Saturday 3-1.

The Redhawks (7-13, 3-4 WAC) used a 13-7 edge in team blocks to improve to 9-0 against the Cougars (10-13, 1-6).

Katarina Glavinic had two solo blocks and seven block assists, and Victoria Demmene added 12 kills and 13 digs for Seattle. Freshman libero Tijana Milojevic had 33 digs in the 25-23, 25-23, 18-25, 25-18 win.

More volleyball

• Tiyana Hallums had 18 digs, but Gonzaga (11-9, 6-2 WCC) fell to No. 7 BYU (19-1, 8-0) in Provo, Utah, 25-11, 26-24, 25-16.

• Abby Phelps had 14 kills as No. 11 Western Washington (15-2, 9-1 GNAC) won its eighth in a row by taking down Seattle Pacific 25-17, 25-19, 25-20 in Bellingham. Sophie Kuehl had 11 digs for the Falcons (10-8, 5-5).

Women’s soccer

• Kasey Reeve had a natural hat trick, scoring Seattle Pacific’s (8-5, 6-3 GNAC) first three goals as it beat Saint Martin’s (1-11-1, 1-6-1) in Lacey 6-0.

• Losing by more than one goal for the first time this season, Washington State (7-5-2, 2-4 Pac-12) lost to No. 18 Cal (11-2-1, 4-1-1) in Berkeley, 2-0.

• Despite having a 27-5 advantage in shots, Seattle U (5-8-2, 1-2-1 WAC) fell to New Mexico State (8-7-2, 2-1-1) at Championship Field 2-1. Isabelle Buttefield scored for the Redhawks.

Men’s soccer

• Sergio Rivas and Alex Roldan scored as No. 18 Seattle U (10-2-2, 4-0-2) took down Kansas City 2-1 at Championship Field. Eric McWoods scored for the Roos (4-6-3, 2-3).

Hockey

• Jeff DeWit scored twice as the Kootenay Ice topped the Everett Silvertips 5-3 in Cranbrook, British Columbia. Everett (4-6-0) took a 3-2 lead early in the third period on a goal from Riley Sutter. The Ice (2-5-1) scored the last three goals.

• Matthew Phillips scored twice as the visiting Victoria Royals (7-1-1) blasted the Seattle Thunderbirds 6-1. Nolan Volcan scored for the T-birds (4-2).