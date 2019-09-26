Seattle U opened the Western Athletic Conference volleyball season with a 25-21, 25-17, 25-20 loss to visiting Rio Grande Valley on Thursday night.

Seattle U is coming off a nonconference schedule that saw it set a program best (since returning to Division I play) with nine victories.

Rachel Stark had 14 kills for the Redhawks (9-6).

More volleyball

• Bridgette Webb had 10 kills as Central Washington swept visiting Seattle Pacific (3-8, 0-3) in a Great Northwest Athletic Conference match, 25-20, 25-22, 25-12

Women’s soccer

• Simone Handy scored unassisted in the 44th minute to lift visiting Loyola Marymount to a 1-0 win over Seattle U.

• Seattle Pacific opened Great Northwest Athletic Conference play with a 3-0 win at Northwest Nazarene.

Men’s soccer

• Alex Mejia scored in the 86th minute as Seattle Pacific (02-2-2) rallied to tie visiting Point Loma 3-3.

Golf

• Tom Brandes of Bellevue shot rounds of 69-72-75 to win the 33rd Washington Senior Men’s Amateur; while David Hunter of Federal Way shot a final round even-par 72 to rise to the top in winning the 12th Super Senior Men’s Amateur. The events were held concurrently at Lake Spanaway Golf Course.