The Seattle U men’s soccer team, picked to win the Western Athletic Conference by the league coaches, opened conference play with a 2-0 win against visiting California Baptist on Saturday.

Noe Meza and Declan McGlynn scored for the Redhawks (4-3-2).

Meza entered the game tied for the WAC lead in nonconference goals with four.

More men’s soccer

• James Ndubueze scored twice in the second half to No. 3 Azusa Pacific to a 2-0 win over host Seattle Pacific (1-3-1), which wrapped up its nonconference schedule.

• Shandon Hopeau scored in the 86th minute to lift the Taoma Defiance to a 1-1 draw against the visiting Tulsa Roughnecks.

Women’s soccer

• Sophia Chilczuk and Chloe Gellhaus scored in the second half to lift visiting Seattle Pacific (4-4-0, 2-0-0) past St. Martin’s (2-4-2, 0-1-0) in Great Northwest Athletic Conference match, 2-0.

• Averie Collins and Makamae Gomera-Stevens scored as Washington State (8-1-0) won its Pac-12 opener, beating visiting Oregon State 2-1.

Volleyball

• Seattle U (9-7, 0-2 WAC) finished with 33 offensive errors and hit under .100 in a 25-15, 25-19, 25-13 loss to visiting New Mexico State. Sofia Sanchez led the Redhawks with seven kills, and Tijana Milojevic had 13 digs.

• Jocelyn Urias had a match-high 18 kills as Washington State (12-2, 1-1 Pac-12) took No. 21 California to five sets in a 25-23, 22-25, 25-19, 18-25, 15-4 road loss. Alexis Dirige had 19 digs for the Cougars.

• Seattle Pacific (4-8, 1-3 GNAC) snapped a 13-match losing streak to Northwest Nazarene, winning on the road, 25-22, 26-24, 29-31, 25-11. It was the first win against the Nighthawks since 2012.

Cross country

• Kaylee Mitchell won the women’s title at the Capital Cross Challenge in Sacramento, Calif. She ran the 6-kilometer course in 20 minutes, 30.2 seconds, a personal best. The Falcons took eighth in the 10-team field.

Hockey

• Jackson Berezowski scored Everett’s lone goal in a 5-1 road loss to the Kelowna Rockets in a Western Hockey League game.