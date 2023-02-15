The Seattle U men’s basketball team could not slow a hot California Baptist offense Wednesday night, losing 84-63 in Riverside, Calif.
The Redhawks (18-9, 9-5 WAC) scored the first bucket of the night, but CBU then rolled off 22 straight points over a nearly nine-minute span. Seattle U got no closer than 11 the remainder of the night.
Riley Grigsby finished with a game-high 23 points and Cameron Tyson had 17.
The Lancers hit 50% from the field.
Emeka Udenyi collected four rebounds on the night, reaching the 500 mark for his career.
Hockey
• The Everett Silvertips (27-23-2) allowed four goals in the second period and lost 5-2 at Kelowna, B.C., in a Western Hockey League game Wednesday night. Jackson Berezowski scored Everett’s two goals, both in the third period.
Basketball
• The Eastern Washington women’s basketball Nov. 26 game against Gonzaga, called off due to health protocols, has been canceled for the season.
