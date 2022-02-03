A historic eight-game winning streak to open Western Athletic Conference play came to halt Thursday night in Phoenix as Grand Canyon held off a late Seattle U surge and sent the Redhawks men’s basketball team to a 78-66 defeat.

The loss was just the fifth of the season for Seattle U (17-5, 8-1 in WAC).

Darrion Trammell finished with 23 points to lead the Redhawks.

Cameron Tyson added 16 and Brandon Chatfield and Kyree Brown chipped in eight points each.

Seattle U women lose at home

A furious fourth-quarter push by the Seattle U women’s basketball team fell just short as the Redhawks lost 64-59 to Grand Canyon at home. Seattle U got within one point with 40 seconds left in the game and had two possessions inside 30 seconds with a chance to tie but the key bucket eluded the Redhawks. Bree Calhoun scored 11 in the fourth quarter in a 17-point effort.

Elsewhere

• Natalie Hoff had a double-double with 13 points and 13 rebounds, but the Seattle Pacific women’s basketball team (8-11, 4-5 GNAC) lost 59-40 at Western Washington.

• Led by matching scores of 5-under 67 from RJ Manke and Bo Peng, the No. 21-ranked UW men’s golf team opened the first round of the Amer Ari Invitational tied for second place at Hapuna Golf Course in Hawaii. Peng made his first appearance for the Huskies since March 2020 (he had remained in China).

• UW softball seniors Sami Reynolds and Baylee Klingler were named to the USA roster for the 2022 Canada Cup, June 20-26, and the Japan All-Star Series, Aug. 1-9. UW head coach Heather Tarr is leading Team USA for the 2022 season.