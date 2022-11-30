The Seattle U men’s basketball team bounced back from its first loss of the season on Monday against Washington by topping visiting Cal State Fullerton 69-62 on Wednesday night.

Riley Grigsby led the Redhawks (6-1) with 22 points. Tyson Cameron added 15 points.

Seattle U trailed by seven at the half but outscored CSF 41-27 in the second half.

Brandton Chatfield ended with 10 rebounds and two blocks.

This was the first of four Seattle U games this season at Climate Pledge Arena (the next is Jan. 12 against New Mexico State). The team played there nine times last season and has lost only once in the arena.

Attendance Wednesday was listed at 1,277.

• The Eastern Washington men’s basketball game Wednesday against Northwest University was postponed due to weather.

Hockey

• The Seattle Thunderbirds won 3-1 at Portland in Western Hockey League action. Scoring goals for Seattle (16-4-1) were Gracyn Sawchyn, Kyle Crnkovic and Jordan Gustafson. The Thunderbirds return home Saturday to host the Victoria Royals.