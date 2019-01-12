Utah Valley ran its home winning streak to 21 games with an 88-78 victory over the Seattle University men’s basketball team Saturday night.

Little went wrong for the Redhawks (12-6, 0-3 Western Athletic Conference) in the first half. Hot shooting and stifling defense would help stretch the lead to as many as 20 points (34-14) as Morgan Means scored six straight points. The junior guard would close out the half with 20 points. Delante Jones chipped in 16 first-half points as the Redhawks finished shooting 50 percent from the field. They led 50-37.

But the Wolverines (12-6, 1-2) scored nine straight points to open the second half and the Redhawks struggled to find an offensive flow.

The Redhawks managed just one field goal in the final 10 minutes of play.

“The first half was maybe our best 20 minutes of basketball this season,” Seattle U coach Jim Hayford said. “… But we fouled too much in the second half and they are a great free-throw shooting team.

“We also turned it over 10 times in the second half and that led defense to offense. Where we need to grow as a team is when we don’t have offensive success, we can’t let it affect our defensive success.”