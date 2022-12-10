GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Alex Schumacher hit the winning jumper as time expired in overtime, Cameron Tyson scored 24 points and the Seattle University men’s basketball team defeated North Dakota 80-78 Saturday night.

With time running out in the extra period, Tyson missed a three-pointer but Schumacher grabbed the rebound and hit a fallaway 16-footer to win it.

Seattle scored 51 points in the second half after trailing 36-19 at halftime. The Redhawks led 70-67 late in the final minute of regulation but allowed a three-point play by Jalun Trent to send it to overtime.

Tyson shot 8 for 19 and only 4 for 14 from three-point range for the Redhawks (7-1). Kobe Williamson added 15 points and four blocks. Riley Grigsby recorded 13 points. Schumacher had six points.

Elijah Brooks led the way for the Fightin’ Hawks (5-7) with 17 points and eight rebounds. Trent added 12 points and eight rebounds, and Brady Danielson put up 11 points.

“We know how hard it is to win here, we knew how talented [North Dakota] is and they came out and punched us in the face in the first half and we weren’t ready for it,” Seattle U coach Chris Victor said. “But the way we fought, the way we stayed together, this was a great team win for our program, and we got better.”

Men’s basketball

• Zeke Mayo scored with two seconds left to cap a 23-point South Dakota State comeback to edge visiting Eastern Washington 77-76.

Ethan Price drilled a three-pointer with just under nine minutes left to push Eastern Washington’s lead to 69-46. Mayo knocked down three clutch three-pointers and scored 15 points as the Jackrabbits (4-7) finished the game on a 31-7 run. Mayo finished with 30 points.

The Eagles (4-6) were led by Price, who posted 16 points and eight rebounds. Casey Jones added 15 points, nine rebounds and two steals.

Women’s basketball

• Seattle U players Peyton Howard (19) and Irena Korolenko (18) both recorded new career highs in points, but the Redhawks dropped to 0-8 with a 97-90 nonconference defeat against Cal State Northridge at the Redhawk Center. Tess Amundsen scored 28 points for CSUN (1-7).

• Host Eastern Washington (5-2) secured a 65-45 victory over Tarleton State (5-3). Jamie Loera had 13 points, eight rebounds and three assists for the Eagles. Aaliyah Alexander scored 14 points.

Hockey

• Luca Cagnoni tied the game with 30 seconds left in regulation and Marcus Nguyen scored in the shootout as the host Portland Winterhawks beat the Seattle Thunderbirds 4-3. Bryce Pickford, Nico Myatovic and Jared Davidson scored third-period goals for Seattle.

Track and field

• Washington State notched 25 personal bests in the first meet of the indoor season, the Spokane Invitational. Maribel Caicedo (8.29) won the 60 hurdles with the fourth-fastest time in program history and fourth in the NCAA this season while teammate Micaela De Mello (8.32) finished just behind in second.

• Vanessa Aniteye of Seattle Pacific won the women’s 800 meters in 2:13.04 at the Spokane Invitational.