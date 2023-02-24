Seattle University’s men’s basketball team used a dominant defensive effort in the first half to build a lead, and went on to beat Grand Canyon 65-54 on Friday night at GCU Arena in Phoenix.

The Redhawks (19-10, 10-6 Western Athletic Conference) held the Antelopes (18-11, 8-7) to 13 points on 5-of-26 shooting in the first half to take a 13-point lead at the break.

Cameron Tyson had 22 points to lead Seattle U, which next plays at Utah Tech on Wednesday.

Softball

• Washington won twice, both by shutout, in Cathedral City, California. The Huskies (12-3) beat Long Beach State 11-0 in six innings and UC San Diego 7-0.

•Seattle U (9-3) got two victories in Honolulu, beating St. Bonaventure 12-9 and Marist 3-1.

Baseball

• Washington’s game at San Jose State was canceled because of rain, turning their four-game series in a three-game set. The Huskies and Spartans are scheduled to play at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Advertising

•Washington State split its two games on the opening day of the Tony Gwynn Legacy in San Diego. The Cougars (5-1) dropped the day’s opener 8-3 to UC Irvine but bounced back with a 14-1 victory over host San Diego State.

Rugby

•The Seawolves beat Rugby ATL 28-22 at the Starfire Sports Complex in Tukwila to improve to 2-0.

Tennis

•The Washington men beat Santa Clara 6-1 at the Nordstrom Tennis Center. The 48th-ranked Huskies (7-3) host No. 3 Michigan on Sunday.

•The UW women defeated Baylor 5-2 in Waco, Texas.

• The Washington State women took a 7-0 victory over Eastern Washington in Pullman.

Hockey

•The Thunderbirds, led by Reid Schaefer’s two goals, romped past the Tri-City Americans 6-1.