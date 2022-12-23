The Seattle University men’s basketball team lost its second straight game at the Diamond Head Classic in Honolulu, falling 83-72 on Friday night to Iona.

The Redhawks (8-4) were led by Cameron Tyson, who scored 27 points but shot just 6 for 21 from the field. Alex Schumacher had 17 points and Brandton Chatfield chipped in 10 points on 4-of-5 shooting.

Nelly Joseph scored 26 points and added seven rebounds for the Gaels (8-4).

Seattle U, which lost to Utah State on Thursday, will play another game Sunday.

Cougars hoop freshman leaving

Freshman Mael Hamon-Crespin announced he is leaving the Washington State men’s basketball team for personal reasons, coach Kyle Smith said.

Hamon-Crespin is a 6-foot-9 poward forward from France. He averaged 3.0 points and 7.9 minutes in eight games this season.

WSU football team adds player

Washington State football coach Jake Dickert announced the addition of edge Isaac Terrell, a 6-foot-2, 240-pounder from Lehi High School in Utah to the 2023 signing class.