The Seattle University men’s soccer won 1-0 at Incarnate Word on Friday in San Antonio, Texas, clinching the Western Athletic Conference regular-season title.

The Redhawks (11-3-3, 8-0-1) improved their unbeaten streak to 10 matches and secured their seventh straight season with at least 11 victories.

SU claimed its third WAC regular-season crown. It also won the title in 2013 and 2015. The Redhawks will have the top seed and earned a first-round bye in the WAC tournament, hosted by Air Force on Nov. 13-17.

Hal Uderitz scored on a long shot in the 63rd minute for Seattle U.

UW women second at Pac-12 meet

The Washington women’s cross-country team placed second Friday at the Pac-12 Championships in Monmouth, Ore., for its best finish since 2016 while the Husky men’s squad placed fifth.

The Huskies were led by a trio of top-five finishers, as senior Andrew Jordan (23:06) was third overall in the men’s race while Katie Rainsberger (19:41) and Mel Smart (19:44) were fourth and fifth, respectively, for the women.

The women’s squad put seven runners in the top 25 and scored 55 points for its best team point total since last winning the Pac-12 meet in 2009. But second-ranked Stanford posted the best team score since the Huskies’ perfect score in 2008, scoring 27 points to win.

Washington State was sixth in the men’s race and 10th in the women’s race.

USC volleyball catches UW again

The USC Trojans earned a sweep of the No. 12 UW volleyball team with a 18-25, 25-22, 19-25, 25-21, 15-11 win in Seattle.

USC beat the Huskies in four games in early October.

Kara Bajema had 20 kills and 19 digs to lead the Huskies (16-5, 7-4 Pac-12). Shannon Crensaw added 13 kills and 21 digs.

Khalia Lanier had 33 kills and 10 digs for the Trojans (13-8, 7-4).

UW hosts UCLA on Sunday.

Mariners add pitcher

The Mariners’ first official acquisition of the offseason came Friday when the team claimed right-handed pitcher Phillips Valdez off waivers from the Rangers.

Valdez, who turns 28 on Nov. 16, made 11 relief appearances with Texas last season, posting a 0-0 record with a 3.94 earned-run average. In 16 innings he struck out 18 and walked nine. He made his MLB debut on June 8 against the A’s, pitching two scoreless innings while allowing one hit and issuing two walks.

He spent a large portion of the season with Class AAA Nashville, making 14 starts and 12 relief appearances. He’s had more success as a reliever, posting a 3.75 ERA, while tallying a 5.43 ERA as a starter.

Valdez has pitched for 10 seasons in the minors, including stints with the farm systems for Cleveland (2009-10), Washington (2012-18) and Texas (2019).

With the addition of Valdez, the Mariners’ 40-man roster is now at 35 players.

Men’s basketball

Gonzaga’s backcourt depth absorbed a blow when the school announced that freshman guard Brock Ravet is taking an indefinite leave of absence from the program for personal reasons.

Ravet, who led Kittitas High to three straight Class 2B state titles, was expected to see time as a backup guard. He was the state of Washington’s all-time leading scorer with over 3,000 points in his prep career.

Gonzaga beat NAIA Lewis-Clark State 116-61 in an exhibition game Friday night.

Hockey

• Five different players scored as the Tri-City Americans beat the visiting Seattle Thunderbirds 5-2 thanks to a three-goal third period. Andrej Kukuca and Ryan Gottfried scored for the T-birds.

• Four different players scored as the visiting Portland Winterhawks beat the Everett Silvertips 4-1. Parker Hendren scored the lone goal for teh Tips.