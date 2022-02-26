The Seattle Times took home four awards in the 2021 Associated Press Sports Editor (APSE) Contest.

The Times won Top 10 awards in the categories for Daily and Sunday Sections in Division A, the largest newspaper circulation classification, as well as a Top 10 award for Digital in Division A, also the largest website classification.

The Times also was honored with one writing award in Division A. Mike Vorel was a Top 10 winner in the Short Feature category for his story on lonely sports mascots in 2020, when fan attendance was limited or not allowed at many sports events because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’m thrilled that the outstanding work by our staff, both in and out of the Sports department, received this recognition during another challenging year, and the fact that it occurred in the largest division is especially meaningful,” Seattle Times Sports Editor Paul Barrett said. “APSE awards usually are team awards, and they wouldn’t be possible without the amazing effort made by everyone — writers, editors, producers, designers, photographers, photo editors and graphic artists.”

In an effort to reward more digital work, APSE announced in December that the definitions of a Triple Crown and Grand Slam for this year’s contest were changing, and the Special Sections newspaper category was being eliminated.

To win a Triple Crown in this year’s contest, Top 10 finishes were required in Daily or Sunday Sections, in Digital (website) and in the Long Feature writing category. To win a Grand Slam, a Triple Crown winner was required to also have a Top 10 finish in the Projects category.

In previous years, a Grand Slam required Top 10 finishes in all four of the print/website categories (Daily Sections, Sunday Sections, Special sections and Digital), and a Triple Crown required Top 10 finishes in three of the four.

“Eliminating Special Sections was unfortunate for us, and our Top 10 finishes this year don’t officially count as a Triple Crown, even though they would have in previous years,” Barrett said. “But I’m calling it a ‘Classic’ Triple Crown, anyway.”

The Times moved into the largest circulation and website categories in the 2018 APSE Contest and has competed with news organizations that include The New York Times, The Washington Post, Los Angeles Times and ESPN.com.

This year’s APSE Contest, judged by sports editors and journalists from across the nation, recognized work that was published in 2021. The Times will be honored at the APSE Summer Conference Awards Banquet in Indianapolis in June.

The Times recorded a Grand Slam in the 2020 contest and has won three Grand Slams, two Triple Crowns and one “Classic” Triple Crown in the past seven years. Since becoming a morning newspaper in 2000, The Times has won six Triple Crowns and 50 best-section or website awards.