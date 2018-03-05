The Times earned its second Grand Slam — being honored in all four of the print/website categories — in the past three years in the Associated Press Sports Editors Contest. The Times also won 10 overall awards, the third year in a row it recorded double-figure honors.

The Seattle Times was among seven news organizations that recorded a “Grand Slam” in the annual Associated Press Sports Editors (APSE) Contest.

It was The Times’ second Grand Slam — being honored in all four of the print/website categories — in the past three years. The Times also won 10 overall awards, the third year in a row it recorded double-figure honors.

The Times won “top 10” awards in the daily, Sunday and special sections for its circulation category (75,001 to 175,000) as well as top 10 recognition in its website category (750,001-1.99 million unique monthly visitors).

Results were released last week at the APSE Winter Conference in St. Petersburg, Fla.

“I am thrilled that our staff, both in and out of Sports, has received the recognition it deserves for an entire year of outstanding work,” Times Sports Editor Paul Barrett said. “This truly was a team honor that would not have been possible without the extra effort made by everyone — writers, editors, producers, designers, photographers, photo editors and graphic artists.”

The Times also won six top 10 writing/multimedia awards:

• Matt Calkins won in column writing.

• Geoff Baker and Hal Bernton won in the explanatory category for their story on former Seahawks player Jerry Wunsch.

• Christine Willmsen won in investigative — which spans all circulation categories — for her story on the Washington women’s crew team.

• Jayson Jenks won in features for his story on former high-school basketball player Semaj Booker.

• Sean Quinton, Evan Webeck and Thomas Wilburn won for their multimedia project on UW women’s basketball star Kelsey Plum.

• Sean Quinton, Evan Webeck, Thomas Wilburn, Ryan Divish, Larry Stone, Vanessa Martinez, Ken Lambert and Emily Eng won a staff award for their multimedia project on Mariners closer Edwin Diaz.

Six other news organizations earned Grand Slam recognition, including the Boston Globe, Los Angeles Times and Indianapolis Star.

The Washington Post led all news organizations with nine writing/multimedia/video awards, followed by Bleacher Report and The Los Angeles Times with eight and The New York Times with seven.

The APSE Contest, judged by sports editors and journalists from across the nation during four days of judging, honored work that was published in 2017.

The Times will be honored at the APSE Summer Conference Awards Banquet in Nashville, Tenn., in June.