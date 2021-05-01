The Seattle Times was among four news organizations that recorded a “Grand Slam” in the 2020 Associated Press Sports Editors (APSE) Contest.

It was The Times’ third Grand Slam — being honored in all four of the print/website categories — in the past six years, and the first since moving into the contest’s largest circulation/website categories. The Times won seven overall awards.

The Times won Top 10 awards in the categories for Daily, Sunday and Special Sections in Division A, the largest circulation category, as well as Top 10 website recognition in Division A, also the largest category.

“It’s gratifying to see our staff, both in and out of the Sports department, receive the recognition it deserves for great work during an especially challenging year, and it’s satisfying for it to happen while competing in the largest category,” Seattle Times Sports Editor Paul Barrett said. “This is a team award, and it would not have been possible without the amazing effort made by everyone — writers, editors, producers, designers, photographers, photo editors and graphic artists.”

Contest judging was done virtually this year because of COVID-19 concerns, and the section results were announced Friday. The website and writing results were announced in early March.

The Times was honored with three Top 10 writing awards:

Adam Jude was a Top 10 winner in two categories — Explanatory for his story looking inside a successful UW football recruiting weekend, and Short Features for his story on UW’s Race Porter and Myles Gaskin raising awareness about mental health.

Geoff Baker was a Top 10 winner in the Breaking News category for his story on former Kent soccer team owner Dion Earl pleading guilty to a 2009 rape.

Three other news organizations earned Grand Slam recognition — the Los Angeles Times in Division A, the Las Vegas Review-Journal in Division B and The Spokane Spokesman-Review in Division C.

The Times moved into the largest circulation and website categories in the 2018 APSE Contest and has competed with news organizations that include The New York Times, The Washington Post, Los Angeles Times and ESPN.com.

The APSE Contest, judged by sports editors and journalists from across the nation, recognized work that was published in 2020. The Times will be honored at the APSE Summer Conference Awards Banquet in Las Vegas in August.

The Times has won three Grand Slams and two Triple Crowns (Top 10 honors in three section/website categories) in the past six years. Since becoming a morning paper in 2000, The Times has won six Triple Crowns and 47 best-section or website awards.