Kyle Crnkovic scored a hat trick as the Seattle Thunderbirds opened round-robin play at the Memorial Cup hockey tournament in Kamloops, B.C., with a 6-3 victory over the Peterborough Petes.

Lucas Ciona scored in the second period for Western Hockey League champion Seattle to tie the game 1-1. After the Ontario Hockey League champion Petes took a 2-1 lead, Crnkovic scored his first goal later in the second period to make it 2-2.

Crnkovic scored again midway through the third period for a 3-2 T-birds lead. Nolan Allen made it 4-2 Seattle shortly thereafter, but the Petes rallied to make it 4-3.

Jordan Gustafson later got an insurance goal for Seattle, and Crnkovic scored into an empty net to complete the hat trick.

Thomas Milic made 23 saves for Seattle, while Michael Simpson had 34 saves for Peterborough.

The Thunderbirds next play the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League champion Quebec Remparts on Monday night. Quebec beat host Kamloops 8-3 Friday.

UW rowers advance

The Washington women’s rowing team saw two of its three crews earn spots in NCAA Championships grand finals with a win in the second eights semifinal and a second place in the first eights semifinal Saturday on Cooper River in Pennsauken, N.J.

The Husky fours finished fourth in their semifinal.

The Huskies will compete for their sixth NCAA title Sunday with a solid shot, as the UW qualified for the grand final in both the varsity eight and second varsity eight. Washington’s four will compete in the petite final (places 7-12).

The NCAA Championship is based on points and is determined by finishes in all three boat categories.

The Huskies opened their day in their varsity eight semifinal, pitted most notably against Stanford. The Cardinal won in 6:10.993, while the Huskies crossed in 6:14.455, 3.462 seconds and a length behind. Yale was another length back, finishing in 6:17.955.

In the Huskies’ second varsity eight semifinal, Washington crossed the finish line with a time of 6:18.363, 2.29 seconds in front of second-place Texas (6:20.653). Princeton was a comfortable third.

Rugby

• The Seattle Seawolves went on the road to secure a 41-19 victory over Old Glory DC (5-7-1) in Leesburg, Va. The Seawolves (11-2-0) next play the Utah Warriors on June 4 at Starfire Sports Complex in Tukwila.

Minors

• Alberto Rodriguez hit a two-run homer and Axel Sanchez hit a solo shot as the Everett AquaSox beat the host Eugene Emeralds 4-2 in the first game of a doubleheader.

Track and field

• Nine more Huskies earned entries to the NCAA Outdoor Championships, giving Washington 13 total on the men’s side, a record in the current format, after Day Three at the NCAA West Prelims in Sacramento, Calif.

Women’s rowing

• Seattle Pacific was third and Western Washington fourth in the team standings at the NCAA Division II Championships on Cooper River in Pennsauken, N.J.