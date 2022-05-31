Jared Davidson scored two goals and the visiting Seattle Thunderbirds downed the Kamloops Blazers 3-2 Tuesday night in Game 7 to clinch the WHL Western Conference championship.

The T-birds will face the Edmonton Oil Kings in the WHL Championship series beginning Friday at Rogers Place in Edmonton.

Lukas Svejkovsky assisted on all three Seattle goals. Henrik Rybinski had one goals and one assist.

Fraser Minten and Daylan Kuefler scored for Kamloops. Thomas Milic had 33 saves for the T-birds.

Manke named toAll-America team

Washington senior RJ Manke is one of 10 collegiate men’s golfers named to the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA) PING All-America first team.

Additionally, along with Manke, senior Noah Woolsey and sophomore Teddy Lin earned PING All-Western Region from the GCAA.

Manke transferred from Pepperdine to UW before the 2021-22 season.

After two individual tournament titles and nine top-5 finishes during the season, he was named the Pac-12 Men’s Golfer of the Year. He also finished 15th in the NCAA championships.

Baseball

•Forrest Wall singled in Jarred Kelenic with the tying run in the eighth inning then scored the go-ahead run on Brian O’Keefe’s single, lifting the visiting Tacoma Rainiers to a 3-2 victory over the Reno Aces.

Former Husky Braden Bishop homered for the Aces.

• Eugene scored four runs in the eighth inning to rally for a 5-4 victory over the Everett AquaSox at Funko Field.

Abraham Toro was 2 for 2 and drove in two runs for the AquaSox.