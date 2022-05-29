Lukas Svejkovsky scored the game winner with 3:28 remaining in the third period Sunday as the Seattle Thunderbirds forced a Game 7 of the Western Hockey League’s Western Conference finals by beating the Kamloops Blazers 2-1 in Kent.

Jared Davidson had a goal and an assist on Svejkovsky’s goal in the win. Svejkovsky also assisted on Davidson’s goal.

Thomas Milic had 34 saves for the T-birds.

Kobe Verbicky scored the lone goal for the Blazers in the first period.

Game 7 of the series is Tuesday at 7 p.m. in Kamloops. The winner will face Edmonton for the WHL title starting Friday in Edmonton.

Minors

• Jarred Kelenic went 3 for 5 with a homer and five RBI, but the Tacoma Rainiers lost their fourth consecutive game to the Las Vegas Aviators 10-8. Kelenic is hit .348 with a 1.052 OPS in Triple A.

• Daniel Gomez hit a grand slam to help the visiting Everett AquaSox beat the Spokane Indians 10-5. The two teams split the six-game series.

Golf

• Washington golfer RJ Manke shot a 1-under 71 in the third round of the NCAA championships in Scottsdale, Arizona. The round was good enough for him to make the cut with the top nine players not playing with his whole team advancing. He heads into the final round at three stokes over and tied for 12th place, seven strokes back of the leader and three away from the top five.