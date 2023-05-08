Kyle Crnkovic scored the winning goal and the visiting Seattle Thunderbirds defeated the Kamloops Blazers 4-2 Monday to win the WHL Western Conference championship in six games, 4-2.



The T-birds will play the Winnipeg Ice for the WHL title, starting Friday in Winnipeg.

Jared Davidson, Sawyer Mynio and Reid Schaefer also scored for the Thunderbirds.

Dylan Sydor and Matthew Seminoff scored for the Blazers, who will play in the Memorial Cup as the host team.

This represents the fifth appearance in the WHL Championship for the Seattle Thunderbirds, and second in as many seasons. Seattle previously captured the Ed Chynoweth Cup in 2017.

The Thunderbirds won their first 10 games of the playoffs, sweeping the No. 8 seed Kelowna Rockets and No. 4 seed Prince George Cougars.

The Thunderbirds finished first in the WHL U.S. Division after going 54-11-1-2 during the regular season.

The winner of the 2023 WHL Championship Series will advance to the Memorial Cup set to be hosted in Kamloops, B.C., from May 25-June 4.

2023 WHL Championship Series

Game 1 – Friday, May 12 at Winnipeg (Canada Life Centre – 5 p.m.)

Game 2 – Saturday, May 13 at Winnipeg (Canada Life Centre – 4 p.m.)

Game 3 – Tuesday, May 16 at Seattle (accesso ShoWare Center – 7:05 p.m.)

Game 4 – Wednesday, May 17 at Seattle (accesso ShoWare Center – 7:05 p.m.)

Game 5* – Friday, May 19 at Seattle (accesso ShoWare Center – 7:05 p.m.)

Game 6* – Sunday, May 21 at Winnipeg (Canada Life Centre – time TBD)

Game 7* – Monday, May 22 at Winnipeg (Canada Life Centre – time TBD)

* if necessary