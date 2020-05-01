The Seattle Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon scheduled for June has been postponed, organizers of the series announced Thursday.

The decision is in line with most sporting and large gatherings now suspended or canceled due to the spread of COVID-19. The Ironman Group, which hosts the races globally, was set to debut a “Virtual Running Club” (VRC) series to this summer’s event and launched earlier than planned to offer an alternative to runners.

“We are working diligently on all potential options and further event details will be communicated as soon as possible,” the organization stated in a news release. “Participants that are registered for the event will receive an email with further details. In what has been a continually evolving and challenging time globally, we recognize that the postponement may come as a disappointment but look forward to providing participants with an exceptional event experience in the future.”

Seattle rap legend Sir Mix-A-Lot was slated to headline the event that stages musical artists throughout the 26.2-mile course. This year’s path was set to start and finish at the Seattle Center, weaving more than 15,000 runners past sites like the original Grey’s Anatomy House and Kerry Park.

The Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon held its inaugural event in Seattle in 2008. The races — marathon, half-marathon and 8K – were updated to include entries for elite athletes, a 5K and those with disabilities.

VRC is the latest feature that will coincide with the formal race once those resume. The web-based platform provides a space for runners to connect and challenge each other weekly and also offers rewards.