Put your running shoes and guitars away. The Seattle Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon has been canceled.

The organization notified Seattle participants of the cancellation in an email Wednesday, citing constraints with “local law enforcement resources and the strain any additional events could have in negatively affecting the community.”

The next Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon in Seattle is slated for June 12, 2022.

“This is certainly not the news any of us wanted and we recognize that this latest setback is a significant disappointment after multiple event updates,” the organization wrote.

The 2020 Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon, which local rap legend Sir Mix-A-Lot was slated to headline, was delayed due to the pandemic. This year’s event was initially scheduled for June 12-13 before it was postponed to Aug 21-22.

There is no refund option.

Anyone registered for the Seattle 2021 Rock ‘n’ Roll running series will be automatically registered for the 2022 event. Participants can also transfer their registration for a different event or location by Aug. 4.

Other Rock ‘n’ Roll events are currently scheduled to be held this year in Virginia Beach, Virginia; San Jose, California; San Diego; Savannah, Georgia; San Antonio; Nashville, Tennessee; and Washington, D.C.