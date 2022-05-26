Finally, the Seattle Pacific women’s rowing team can celebrate being back in the NCAA Division II national championships, which begin Friday in Sarasota, Fla.

The Falcons were having an excellent season in 2020 and almost certainly would have made the national championships, but the season ended early because of COVID-19.

The NCAA Division II championships returned last season, but it was reduced to four teams and despite the Falcons being ranked No. 2, they did not get invited.

“Needless to say, we are thrilled (to be in the six-team national championships),” said SPU coach Caitlin McClain, in her second season with the team. “After all the ups and downs of the past three years, we are so excited to be able to represent SPU and our city.”

Joining Seattle Pacific in the national championships are Western Washington, three-time defending national champion Central Oklahoma, Embry-Riddle, Thomas Jefferson University and Mercyhurst.

The teams will compete in the four and the eight, with more points being award in the eight event.

This is the third time the Falcons, ranked No. 4 in the nation, have competed for the team championship, with the last time being in 2019.

Senior Jennifer Hoag is the only member of this year’s team who participated in the 2019 national championships. She rowed in the No. 2 seat of the Falcons varsity four that finished fourth in the 2019 championships.

Hoag currently occupies the varsity eight stroke seat after beginning the season in the four boat. The eight boat has improved with the addition of Hoag, who was named the team’s rower of the year.

“She has experience and grittiness, and in that stroke seat her aggression is really clear and it helps lead our team,” McClain said. “She did incredible work in the four, and was clearly moving that boat. … But the eight does earn more points, and it was clear that (Hoag) was someone we needed to look at in that stroke seat.”

SPU has lost five of six competitions in the varsity eight this season against Western Washington, including in a closely fought race in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference championships.

Top-seeded Central Oklahoma will also be tough to beat.

“If we do things well — in the micro and the macro concepts — the outcomes will follow,” McClain said. “We believe if we have our best performance, then we have the potential and the capability of being in striking position of a win.”

Heat races and repechages are Friday. The grand finals are Saturday.