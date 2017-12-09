Rachel Shim and Julia Haining had big games for the No. 21 Falcons.

Rachel Shim hit all four of her three-point attempts, scoring 16 points as No. 21 Seattle Pacific beat Saint Martin’s 81-66 in women’s basketball Saturday.

Julia Haining tied her career high with 14 points, going 6 of 6 from the field for the Falcons (7-1, 2-1 GNAC).

Saniah Simpson-Patu had 21 points for the Saints (5-5, 1-2), who have already tied last year’s win total.

Tips streaking

Bryce Kindopp and Connor Dewar scored 22 seconds apart in the second period as the Everett Silvertips won their eighth straight game, beating the host Portland Winterhawks 2-1 in Western Hockey League action.

The win helped the Tips close on Portland in the U.S. Division standings. Everett is two points behind the first-place Winterhawks.

More hockey

• Milos Fafrak had a hat trick as the Spokane Chiefs blasted the visiting Seattle Thunderbirds 9-2 in WHL action. Reece Harsch and Jarret Tyszka scored for the T-birds.