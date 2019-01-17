Carly Rataushk made a layup with 6.7 seconds remaining to lift Seattle Pacific to a 61-59 victory.

Carly Rataushk made a layup with 6.7 seconds remaining to lift Seattle Pacific to a 61-59 women’s basketball victory Thursday over Western Washington at Brougham Pavilion.

The Falcons (5-9, 4-3 GNAC) were led by Hailee Bennett’s 17 points. Jaylee Albert had 11 points and made 3 of 6 three-pointers.

Kelsey Rogers had 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Vikings (9-6, 4-3).

Men’s basketball

Nathan Streufert tipped in a basket at the buzzer as Seattle Pacific earned an 80-78 victory over Concordia in Portland.

The Falcons (9-3, 6-1) entered ranked No. 13 nationally in field-goal shooting and shot 56.9 percent (33 of 58).

Harry Cavell scored 15 points for SPU. Sam Boone had 11 points and 10 rebounds and Divant’e Moffitt, Coleman Wooten and Nikhil Lizotte each scored 11.

Jarrett Gray had 23 for Concordia (6-9, 1-6).

Note

• Mark Rashell, a PGA Member in the Pacific Northwest Section and the PGA Director of Golf at The Golf Club at Newcastle, is the recipient of the 2018 PGA Merchandiser of the Year Award for Public Facilities and will be honored in Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida on Saturday.