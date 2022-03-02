The Seattle Pacific women won their opener at the Great Northwest Athletic Conference basketball tournament, beating visiting Alaska Fairbanks 78-48.

Ashley Alter and Beth Pettingill scored for 14 points each for seventh-seeded SPU (12-17), which plays No. 2 Alaska Fairbanks on Thursday in the quarterfinals at 2:15 p.m.

Women’s basketball

• Jaydia Martin and Jacinta Buckley scored 16 each, but Eastern Washington (8-20, 6-13 Big Sky) lost 81-67 to Northern Arizona (14-13, 11-8).

Baseball

• Carter Dobrinski hit a grand slam with no outs in the first inning for Tarleton State, but Washington State (6-3) rallied with four runs in the ninth to beat the hosts 9-8. Collin Montez had a two-run single in the ninth to take the lead.

Soccer

• Sounders FC’s second leg of the CONCACAF Champions League Quarterfinals vs. Club León has been moved back two days to March 17 at 5:30 p.m.

Swimming

• Washington State’s Chloe Larson qualified for the NCAA championships in the 50 and 100 freestyle, the first Cougar to make in back-to-back years since 2010.