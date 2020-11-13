Seattle Pacific will be one of four colleges planning to go ahead with the Great Northwest Athletic Conference basketball season, the school announced Friday.

The Falcons, along with Alaska Fairbanks, Northwest Nazarene and Saint Martin’s, will play a conference-only season for men’s and women’s basketball in January.

Western Washington and Central Washington were among the six schools that decided not to play this season.

The GNAC will adopt the model many collegiate basketball leagues have and keep travel to a minimum and play two games at the same venue on consecutive nights against the same opponent.

The schedule is still to be finalized, but games won’t start before Jan. 7.

Awards

• Lynnwood’s Mikayla Pivec, who played basketball at Oregon State was one of nine finalists for the NCAA Woman of the Year award. The award went to Kentucky’s Asia Seidt.