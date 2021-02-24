The Seattle Pacific men’s basketball team has been invited to participate in the SCB National Hall of Fame Classic to be conducted during early November of 2021 in St. Joseph, Missouri.

The eight-team event will be contested Nov. 6-7 at Civic Arena in conjunction with the Hall of Fame induction for college basketball players, coaches, contributors and alumni from non-NCAA Division I schools.

The Falcons are the first team from the West Region to be invited to the two-day tournament. They drew a pair of powerhouses in the predetermined matchups.

On Nov. 6, SPU opens against perennial national contender Alabama-Huntsville. The Chargers are ranked No. 15 among NCAA Division II men’s basketball competitors.

On Nov. 7, the Falcons face Northwest Missouri State, which won two of the last three national championships. They are ranked No. 1 with a 19-1 record this season.

“The whole field is absolutely loaded, so no matter what the matchups are it was going to be two very strong opponents,” SPU coach Grant Leep said. “This is a really high-profile event for Division Two basketball.

Baseball

• Oregon State junior Ryan Ober, a product of Glacier Peak High in Snohomish, was named the Pac-12 player of the week. In three games last week, Ober hit .400 with two homer runs, nine RBI and six runs.

Cross country

• Dania Holmberg and Jared Putney of Seattle Pacific have been recognized by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association as its NCAA Division II National Athletes of the Week.

Holmberg, a senior from Eagle, Idaho, and Putney, a redshirt sophomore from Issaquah, won their races at the CWU Winter Invite cross country meet Saturday.

Men’s basketball

• Washington State’s game Saturday against Arizona State has been pushed back from a 1:30 p.m. start to 6 p.m. The game will be televised on Pac-12 Networks.