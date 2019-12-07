The Seattle Pacific men’s basketball team, which started the season 0-4, won its fifth consecutive game Saturday night, beating Northwest Nazarene 77-68 in Nampa, Idaho.

Reserve point guard Braden Olsen led the Falcons (5-4, 2-0 GNAC) with a career-high 17 points on 5 of 7 shooting. Henry Cavell added 11 points and eight rebounds.

Adalberto Diaz scored 16, and Jaylen Fox had 14 points to lead the Nighthawks.

Women’s basketball

• Ashlynn Burgess had 13 points, but winless Seattle Pacific (0-8, 0-2 GNAC) had 32 turnovers in a 77-47 road loss against Northwest Nazarene.

Hockey

• Jake Christian scored twice, and Cole Fonstad had a goal and two assists as the Everett Silvertips beat the host Medicine Hat Tigers 5-0. Bryce Kindopp had a goal and an assists for Everett, and Dustin Wolf got the clean sheet in goal.

• Brandon Cutler scored twice as the Victoria Royals earned a split in a home weekend series with the Seattle Thunderbirds by winning Saturday 3-1. Henrik Rybinski scored for the T-birds, who won Friday night 4-1.