Nikhil Lizotte tallied six of his career-high 26 points Tuesday during the decisive second-half surge for Seattle Pacific, which upset 12th-ranked Saint Martin’s, 67-63, in a Great Northwest Athletic Conference men’s basketball clash at Brougham Pavilion.

The third-place Falcons (16-6) won their seventh consecutive game, improving their league ledger to 13-4.

SPU trailed by one point at halftime and 47-44 with 12:05 left in the game before reeling off 11 unanswered points. Lizotte nailed two of his six three-pointers during the pivotal stretch that yielded a 55-47 advantage with 7:42 remaining.

A pair of free throws by Jordan Kitchen with 6:51 on the clock ended the Saints six-minute scoreless skid. They drew within three points, at 64-61, on a dunk by Kitchen with 1:13 left.

After a Falcons miss, SMU had a chance to tie, but the Falcons Sharif Khan forced a turnover on the baseline by EJ Boyce with 24 seconds left.

Saint Martin’s (21-4) lost for just the second time in its last 13 outings, dropping its GNAC record to 14-3.

Women’s golf

Washington sophomore Rino Sasaki climbed 13 spots on the leaderboard during the final round of the Allstate Sugar Bowl Intercollegiate in New Orleans to earn a tie for 22nd, her fourth top 25 showing of the year.

Sasaki helped the No. 18 Huskies to a 15th-place finish in the 18th team event with a score of 51-over 915 (300-312-303).

“It was another tough day conditions-wise on the course but hopefully we have learned that we need to be prepared or anything, no matter the circumstances,” said UW coach Mary Lou Mulflur. “I was really proud of Rino and how she played this week. Martha (Lewis) also provided a solid presence for us which was good to see.”

Lewis, a freshman, was UW’s second-best finisher as she stayed steady the whole tournament, posting a 4-over 76 in each round. She finished with a 12-over 228 to tie for 38th.

Hockey

• The Everett Silvertips rallied from an early deficit to defeat host Prince George (B.C.) 4-1.

Reece Vitelli scored two goals in the final three minutes to secure the win for Everett.

Women’s tennis

Host Washington defeated Gonzaga 6-1. The highlight for the No. 25 Huskies was Stacey Fung, the No. 97 ranked player in the country, defeating the Bulldogs’ Sophie Whittle, ranked No. 1 in a tiebreaker.