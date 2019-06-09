Local NewsSports Seattle marathon features lots of rock ‘n’ roll ‘n’ running Originally published June 9, 2019 at 3:45 pm Seattle marathon features lots of rock ‘n’ roll ‘n’ runningBack to story Restart gallery More Photo Galleries Photos: Mariners vs. Astros Photos: Storm host Lynx Photos: Scenes from Seahawks OTAs on Tuesday Related Stories Nationals hit 4 straight homers in 8th to stun Padres 5-2 Buehler, Muncy lead Dodgers to 1-0 shutout of Giants Share story By Bettina Hansen Seattle Times staff photographer Related Stories Nationals hit 4 straight homers in 8th to stun Padres 5-2 June 9, 2019 Buehler, Muncy lead Dodgers to 1-0 shutout of Giants June 9, 2019 Ole Miss evens regional at Arkansas with 13-5 win June 9, 2019 Ex-Florida player charged with murder in wife’s 2016 death June 9, 2019 More Photo Galleries Photos: Mariners vs. Astros Photos: Storm host Lynx Photos: Scenes from Seahawks OTAs on Tuesday Bettina Hansen: bhansen@seattletimes.com.