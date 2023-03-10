The Seattle Sea Dragons play two games at home in six days after coming off their first victory of the season.

Seattle Sea Dragons (1-2) vs. San Antonio Brahmas (1-2)

When: Saturday, 7 p.m.

Where: Lumen Field

TV: FX

Keys to the game

Win the turnover battle

Turnovers were the primary reason the Sea Dragons lost their first two games, having six turnovers to just one for its opponents in those losses. The Sea Dragons committed two more last week against Vegas while forcing none, yet still scratched out a win. Seattle’s offense has been productive when not turning the ball over, and it would certainly help for the defense to start forcing some turnovers after forcing none the past two games.

Keep the Brahmas offense down

San Antonio is averaging just 232 yards per game on offense (Seattle averages 383) and it had just 162 yards in Sunday’s 22-13 loss to the Houston Roughnecks. Seattle’s offense seems to be getting better each week, so if the defense steps up, the Sea Dragons should be in a good spot.

Get the home crowd into the game

A fast start would obviously be a big boost in generating excitement Saturday night, and a win over the Brahmas might help the team draw a bigger crowd to Thursday’s game against Houston.

Prediction: If the Sea Dragons don’t hurt themselves with multiple turnovers, they should not have much trouble winning their second straight game. Seattle 35, San Antonio 12