The Seattle Sea Dragons kick off their XFL season on Sunday against the D.C. Defenders. Here’s what you should know.

Seattle Sea Dragons (0-0) at D.C. Defenders (0-0)

When: Sunday, 5 p.m. (PT)

Where: Audi Field, Washington, D.C.

TV: ESPN

Keys to the game

Take advantage of experience

Offensive coordinator June Jones brought in three of his longtime assistants to help the Seattle Sea Dragons put in the run-and-shoot offense that Jones has utilized for decades. It was a formula that worked in the 2020 XFL, when the Jones-coached Houston Roughnecks were the best offensive team in the league and were 5-0 when the season, and the league, ended. Jones said the Sea Dragons offense has more talent than that Houston team.

Will the defense be ready?

Defensive coordinator Ron Zook said he will use multiple defensive sets and said his defenders have practiced hard and have had a great attitude. But he’s not certain what to expect Sunday. “You don’t know exactly what you’re going to get in that first game. You think you know what type of offense you’re going to see and you try to cover everything you need to know … but there is a little bit of an unknown and you want to make sure that your defense is able to adjust on the run.”

Start fast and don’t let up

It’s just a 10-game season so every game is really meaningful. Seattle could really get a boost in this game with a fast start, and a win could help generate excitement for Thursday’s home opener against the St. Louis Battlehawks.

Prediction: Expecting a big game from Sea Dragons quarterback Ben DiNucci, who has a strong group of receivers that includes Josh Gordon, a former NFL All-Pro and a one-time Seahawk.

Prediction: Seattle 42, D.C. 24