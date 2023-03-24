The Seattle Sea Dragons will try for their fourth consecutive victory when they play at the winless Orlando Guardians.

Seattle Sea Dragons (3-2) at Orlando Guardians (0-5)

When: Saturday, 10:30 a.m. PT

Where: Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida

TV: ABC

Keys to the game

Solve the turnover issue

The Sea Dragons have committed more turnovers than their opponents in each of their five games. They have 13 turnovers, compared to three for their opponents, giving them a league-worst minus-10 in that category. On the positive side, the Sea Dragons defense forced two turnovers in last week’s win over previously undefeated Houston. Orlando is tied for last with Seattle in turnovers forced with three, so that might bode well for a Sea Dragons offense that is productive when not committing turnovers.

Make Orlando QB uncomfortable

Orlando’s offense, which had struggled all season, came to life last week in a 35-32 loss to Vegas when the Guardians turned to Quinten Dormady in the second quarter after starter Paxton Lynch was benched. Dormady completed 22 of 25 passes for 257 yards and two touchdowns and the team’s 32 points were twice as many as their next-highest output. Dormady is expected to start Saturday over Lynch, the former first-round NFL draft pick who spent time at Seahawks training camp in 2019. The Sea Dragons have been getting good pressure on the quarterback in recent weeks, and making Dormady uncomfortable in the pocket will be important.

Play hard for 60 minutes

The Sea Dragons seemed to have a win over Houston clinched last week when they took a 21-6 lead with 1:22 left. But they had to sweat out the final seconds after Houston scored to make it 21-14, then was threatening to score again before the Sea Dragons made a potential game-saving interception with five seconds left. Seattle is certainly the superior team on paper, but it can’t afford to look past Orlando.

Prediction: The Sea Dragons have played five straight games that have not been decided until the final seconds. This game should end that string. Seattle 37, Orlando 20