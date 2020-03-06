Seattle Dragons (1-3) at Houston Roughnecks (4-0)

11 a.m. Saturday, TDECU Stadium

TV: ABC, Ch. 4

Seattle key players

QB B.J. Daniels: 5 of 10, 100 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT; 84 yards rushing

RB Kenneth Farrow: 28 carries, 124 yards

WR Austin Proehl: 13 receptions, 163 yards, 3 TDs

LB Steven Johnson: 42 tackles, 6 TFL

Houston key players

QB P.J. Walker: 92 of 147, 987 yards, 12 TDs, 2 INTs

RB: James Butler: 34 rushes, 169 yards, 2 TDs

WR Cam Phillips: 21 rec., 333 yards, 7 TD

CB Deatrick Nichols: 3 INTs

Put up points

Houston has not scored less than 27 points in a game this season, and the Dragons have not scored more than 19 in any game. The Dragons offense showed signs of life in the second half last week against St. Louis. It will need to have its best day against Houston, because it’s hard to imagine this being a defensive battle.

Win the turnover battle

Seattle has had issues with turnovers this season, and that can’t happen if the Dragons hope to pull off the upset. If the Dragons defense can force at least a couple of turnovers and Seattle wins the turnover battle, then it becomes a game it can win.

Great QB play

The guess here is that B.J. Daniels will start for the Dragons, but whether it is him or Brandon Silvers, they will need to be productive because it’s a pretty good bet that P.J. Walker will have a good day at quarterback for the Roughnecks.

Hanson’s prediction

Expecting the Dragons to have their best offensive day, but it won’t be enough to win. Prediction: Houston 33, Seattle 24.