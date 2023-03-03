The Sea Dragons will try for their first win of the season Saturday night in Las Vegas. Here are the keys to the game.

Seattle Sea Dragons (0-2) vs. Vegas Vipers (0-2)

When: Saturday, 4 p.m.

Where: Cashman Field in Las Vegas

TV: FX

Keys to the game

Limit the turnovers

It’s clear that the Sea Dragons have a turnover problem, with three lost second-half possessions in each of their first two games. This week, head coach Jim Haslett is hoping for better.

Quarterback Ben DiNucci will have to limit his mistakes this time around. DiNucci has three passing touchdowns and 478 passing yards on a league-high 54 completions, but has also thrown two interceptions (including a pick-six) and lost a pair of costly fumbles.

“Hopefully we don’t turn the ball over,” Haslett said. “We’re minus-five right now, and lost two games on the last play of each game. So we’re trying to fix that. We’ve got to take care of the football better on offense.”

Pressure the QB

The defense has been doing pretty well so far, holding both of the first two opposing quarterbacks to under 200 yards passing, but the Sea Dragons have just three sacks and five tackles for loss over the first two weeks, both of which are second fewest in the league.

If they can disrupt Vegas quarterback Brett Hundley in the backfield, it could be the key to finally getting the Sea Dragons into the win column.

Feed the J’s

Wide receiver Jahcour Pearson has been the Sea Dragons’ most valuable weapon on offense, with a league-high 16 receptions for 173 yards and one touchdown, while Josh Gordon has seven catches for 107 yards and one TD.

With those two on his team, along with Blake Jackson, DiNucci has a plethora of weapons at his disposal. He should use them early, and often.

Prediction

Both teams are winless, but Seattle will finally break through, thanks to a pair of touchdown passes from DiNucci and a big run from running back Morgan Ellison. Seattle 28, Vegas 17.