The Seattle Sea Dragons are on a roll, having won four consecutive games after starting the season 0-2. Will that roll continue?

Seattle Sea Dragons (4-2) at Arlington Renegades (0-5)

When: Friday, 4 p.m. (PDT)

Where: Choctaw Stadium, Arlington, Texas

TV: FX

Keys to the game

Value the ball

For the first time this season, the Sea Dragons did not have more turnovers than their opponent in a 26-19 win over Orlando last week. Each team had one turnover. But Sea Dragons quarterback Ben DiNucci threw his league-leading eighth interception in the game, and a couple of other passes were dropped by defenders. Arlington is the lowest-scoring team in the league at 13 points per game, and it has averaged 10.5 points in its past four games. The Renegades offense seems like it needs help to be productive, and Seattle must avoid giving that to them with turnovers.

A defensive rebound

Seattle entered last week’s game against winless Orlando allowing an average of 248 yards. But the Guardians moved up and down the field against the Sea Dragons. They had 391 yards of offense, the most Seattle has allowed all season. The Sea Dragons need to be better than that, and they should against the offensively challenged Renegades.

Keep the special in special teams

The Sea Dragons have gotten huge plays from their special teams the past two games. Two blocked punts were key in beating previously unbeaten Houston two weeks ago. Last week they blocked another punt, had some long kickoff returns, and Dominik Eberle was 4 of 4 on field-goal attempts with a long of 54 yards. Special-teams play was a huge reason they won last week, as Orlando outgained Seattle in yardage, 391-252. More of the same from the special teams this week would be a big boost.

Prediction

Seattle 18, Arlington 10

The Sea Dragons have played six consecutive games that have been decided in the final seconds. Arlington’s defense should help keep this game close too.