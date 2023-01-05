The Seattle Sea Dragons have a starting date, and they will be opening their season — in the third incarnation of the XFL — on the road.

Seattle begins play at the D.C. Defenders at Audi Field in Washington, D.C., on Sunday, Feb. 19, at 5 p.m. PT. The game will be televised on ESPN.

Four days later, the Sea Dragons will make their home debut. They host the St. Louis BattleHawks on Thursday, Feb. 23, at 6 p.m. at Lumen Field.

Seattle has a 10-game regular-season schedule, which will end with an April 23 home game against the Vegas Vipers.

The playoffs start with semifinal games on April 29-30, and the league championship game will be played May 13.

Training camps for all teams will be in Arlington, Texas, and the Sea Dragons will report Saturday (Jan. 7), a league spokesman said. The first official practice is Jan. 14.

“We’re fired up to get in front of our fans and play some football,” Seattle Sea Dragons coach Jim Haslett said in a release. “There has been so much success in Seattle sports, and we are excited to be a part of that.”

The first incarnation of the XFL came in 2001 under the ownership of Vince McMahon, and it lasted just that one season. Seattle did not have a team.

Seattle was awarded a franchise when the league rebooted in 2020, but the pandemic forced a midseason cancellation, and not too long after, the league declared bankruptcy.

A group that included Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson purchased the league in August 2020, and a year-and-a-half later, the league is set to resume.

Sea Dragons schedule

Feb. 19 at D.C. 5 p.m. ESPN

Feb. 23 St, Louis 6 p.m. FX

March 4 at Vegas 4 p.m. FX

March 11 San Antonio 7 p.m. FX

March 16 Houston 6 p.m. FX

March 25 at Orlando 10:30 a.m. ESPN

March 31 at Arlington 4 p.m. FX

April 9 D.C. 4 p.m. ESPN2

April 16 at St. Louis Noon ESPN

April 23 Vegas 6 p.m. ESPN2