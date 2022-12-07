The uniforms for the Seattle Sea Dragons in the relaunch of the XFL in 2023 will remind fans of the uniforms the Seattle Dragons wore in 2020 before the season and the league were terminated because of the pandemic.

The primary colors of the uniforms for the Sea Dragons, manufactured by Under Armour, are orange and blue, as they were for the Dragons.

“Uniforms are a unique and important part of the League, our team brands, and our players representing the cities they play for,” said XFL owner Dwayne Johnson in a release. “We think these home and away designs are ones that our fans will be proud to wear.”