Thanks to the Sea Dragons’ defense, the offense’s turnovers didn’t matter.

Seattle’s issues with turnovers continued, committing four more, but that didn’t stop it from winning its third straight game, and against what had been the best team in the league.

The Sea Dragons intercepted a pass with four seconds left, staving off a possible miracle comeback, allowing them to hold on for a 21-14 win Thursday night in front of 9,231 at Lumen Field.

Seattle appeared to have the game won when it took a 21-6 lead on a touchdown with 1:22 remaining.

But Houston scored on a 47-yard pass from Brandon Silvers to Justin Smith with 24 seconds left. It added a two-point conversion, then converted a fourth-and-15 play from its 25 to retain possession (a unique XFL rule).

A pass-interference penalty got Houston to the Seattle 27 with 13 second left, but Niko Lalos ended the suspense with an interception on the next play after Elijah Ponder hit the quarterback’s arm as he threw.

Advertising

“I’m pretty nervous anytime it’s out of my control, but the (defensive) guys played a heck of the game all day and not for a second did I think that we wouldn’t come out of there with a W,” said Sea Dragons quarterback Ben DiNucci

DiNucci threw a touchdown pass and ran for another, giving the Sea Dragons a 15-0 lead at halftime. That lead held up, thanks to the game-saving play at the end.

Seattle coach Jim Haslett thought his defense played well — at least until the final minute. He was particularly unhappy that Seattle allowed Houston to convert the fourth-and-15 play to keep possession.

“Fourth and 15, the percentages are like 9% that they pick it up, and they did,” he said.

The Roughnecks, led by Silvers, came into the game averaging 30.5 points per game. They also had the top-scoring defense (15.5), so the Sea Dragons were seemingly facing a tall task.

But the Sea Dragons (3-2) felt they could have been 4-0 too.

Advertising

They fumbled near the goal line in the final seconds in their opener when it appeared they were headed toward a winning score. And the next week, they lost on a field goal on the last play of the game.

But the Sea Dragons have rebounded in a big way.

They kept Silvers, who quarterbacked the 2020 XFL Seattle Dragons, in check until the final minute.

The Sea Dragons defense had a great start, allowing just one first down on the Roughnecks’ first two possessions. The Seattle offense took advantage of good field position on its second drive.

DiNucci capped a seven-play, 46-yard drive with a 20-yard touchdown run on a third-and-11 play. But the three-point conversion try failed, and Seattle led 6-0 with 3:42 left in the third quarter.

After Houston had a touchdown run negated by a holding penalty, the Sea Dragons ended up allowing nothing on the drive. That’s because cornerback Antoine Brooks forced a fumble on a sack of Silvers that was recovered by teammate Daniel Joseph at the Houston 31.

Seattle lost a scoring chance on its ensuing drive when DiNucci threw an interception in the end zone.

Advertising

DiNucci made amends on the Sea Dragons’ next drive, capping a 90-yard with a nine-yard touchdown pass from DiNucci to Damion Willis. Seattle converted a three-point conversion on a pass to Juwan Green.

DiNucci was 5 of 8 for all 90 yards of the drive, and the nine points gave Seattle a lead 15-0 with 45 seconds left in the half, and soon after Houston was headed to the locker room to try to regroup.

Seattle had 189 yards of offense in the first half to 109 for Houston. DiNucci was 12 of 20 for 155 yards in the first half, while Silvers was 14 of 20 for 96 yards.

The Sea Dragons had a golden opportunity to add points late in the third quarter when Tuzar Skipper blocked a punt that was recovered by Rojesterman Farris at the Houston 9.

The opportunity was wasted. After a holding penalty negated a DiNucci run to the Houston 2, the Seattle QB was intercepted in the end zone for the second time in the game.

“We’re shooting ourselves in the foot on offense,” DiNucci said of the turnovers.

Sponsored

Seattle, which came into the game with a minus-eight turnover differential, made another costly miscue midway through the fourth quarter when Morgan Ellison lost a fumble at the Sea Dragons’ 25.

Aided by a pass interference penalty in the end zone, Houston finally got on the scoreboard with 7:22 left in the game on a 1-yard touchdown run by Max Borghi, the former Washington State star. But the important two-point conversion try failed.

DiNucci threw an interception on the Sea Dragons’ next possession, when he threw deep and receiver Josh Gordon stopped.

But the Sea Dragons defense stood tall, stopping Houston on fourth-and-four from its 38. That set up what seemed to be clinching 3-yard touchdown run from Darius Bradwell with 1:22 left.

It was a clincher, after some scary moments. Seattle will take a few days off before preparing for a game next Saturday at winless Orlando (0-4).

“I told the team, we should be 5-0,” Haslett said. “We gave away the first two games on the last play of the game, so we’re 3-2. So we’ve just got to keep playing and make sure we stay in the hunt.”

BOX SCORE