The Seattle Sea Dragons saw their season come to an end Sunday in the XFL’s North Division championship game.

The D.C. Defenders (10-1) advanced to the XFL championship by beating the visiting Sea Dragons 37-21.

The Sea Dragons (7-4) lost to the Defenders for the third time this season.

The Defenders will play the Arlington Renegades, who beat the Houston Roughnecks in Saturday’s South Division Championship, for the title on May 13 in San Antonio.

The Defenders broke open the game in the second half, outscoring the Sea Drgaons 28-12.

Sea Dragons quarterback Ben DiNucci passed for 295 yards and three touchdowns. Juwan Green was his top target, catching eight passes for 89 yards and two touchdowns.

The Defenders outrushed the Sea Dragons 82 yards to 13.